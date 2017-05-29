Washington honors nation's war dead w...

Washington honors nation's war dead with tears, prayers and parades

Amid prayer, tears and the tolling of bells, the Washington, D.C., region marked Memorial Day on Monday with pomp and parades and solemn tributes to those who have fallen in service to the nation. On a warm and humid day that left most flags limp at half-staff, quiet crowds thronged the monuments and memorials on the Mall, as well as Arlington National Cemetery, where President Donald Trump left a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns.

