Vulnerability hits Intel enterprise PCs going back 10 years
Intel is reporting a firmware vulnerability that could let attackers take over remote management functions on computers built over nearly the past decade. Enterprises using Intel Active Management Technology, Intel Small Business Technology and Intel Standard Manageability on their systems should patch them as soon as possible, the company says.
