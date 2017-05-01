USA Today owner Gannett warns workers...

USA Today owner Gannett warns workers of possible breach

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Gannett, the publisher of USA Today and other newspapers, said Tuesday that it has warned about 18,000 current and former employees that hackers may have had access to their personal information after the email accounts of people who work in its human resources department were broken into. Gannett said it learned in late March that several people in its human resource department were victims of a phishing attack.

