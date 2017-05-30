US Missile Defense Successfully Shoots Down ICBM in First Live-Fire Test of Its Kind
The Missile Defense Agency's ground-based defense system successfully intercepted an intercontinental ballistic missile during the first live-fire test of its kind Tuesday , the agency said. The Ground-based Midcourse Defense is designed to intercept and destroy missiles during the midcourse of their trajectory through space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|12 min
|15th Dalai Lama
|70,995
|Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to...
|6 hr
|Privacy Pi
|1
|Dark Millions : Private Carding Forum (Feb '15)
|9 hr
|pound5
|14
|DVDFab 10 for Linux version has been released!
|Tue
|dvdlover
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Tue
|Tammy Roth
|723
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|Tue
|nanoanomaly
|14,169
|North Korea fires missile into waters off Japan
|Mon
|sarahgad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC