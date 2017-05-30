US Missile Defense Successfully Shoot...

US Missile Defense Successfully Shoots Down ICBM in First Live-Fire Test of Its Kind

14 hrs ago Read more: Space.com

The Missile Defense Agency's ground-based defense system successfully intercepted an intercontinental ballistic missile during the first live-fire test of its kind Tuesday , the agency said. The Ground-based Midcourse Defense is designed to intercept and destroy missiles during the midcourse of their trajectory through space.

