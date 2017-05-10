Unprecedented global 'ransomware' att...

Unprecedented global 'ransomware' attack seeks cash for data

A global "ransomware" attack, unprecedented in scale, had technicians scrambling to restore Britain's crippled hospital network Saturday and secure the computers that run factories, banks, government agencies and transport systems in many other nations. The worldwide cyberextortion attack is so unprecedented, in fact, that Microsoft quickly changed its policy, announcing security fixes available for free for the older Windows systems still used by millions of individuals and smaller businesses.

