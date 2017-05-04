Unmanned U.S. Air Force space plane l...

Unmanned U.S. Air Force space plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Read more: Yahoo!

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane landed on Sunday at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, completing a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said. The unmanned X-37B, which resembles a miniature space shuttle, touched down at 7:47 a.m. EDT on a runway formerly used for landings of the now-mothballed space shuttles, the Air Force said in an email.

