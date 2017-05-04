Unmanned U.S. Air Force space plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane landed on Sunday at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, completing a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said. The unmanned X-37B, which resembles a miniature space shuttle, touched down at 7:47 a.m. EDT on a runway formerly used for landings of the now-mothballed space shuttles, the Air Force said in an email.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Science
|68,176
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|2 hr
|VetnorsGate
|13,960
|Wotofo Serpent RDTA New Color Version - Same Fe...
|3 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|Wotofo Lush Plus RDA (New Colors), Multiple Bui...
|3 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|Wotofo Serpent BF RDA, Bottom Feed, Independent...
|4 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|New federal spending plan lacks money for Trump...
|20 hr
|tomin cali
|6
|'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ...
|Sat
|HumanSpirit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC