Underwater drones use sound to send s...

Underwater drones use sound to send snaps of the ocean floor

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New Scientist

DRONES are sending back snaps from the deep. Uncrewed vehicles that scour the ocean floor for submerged mines can now beam back images to human operators in close to real time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Scientist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 5 min 15th Dalai Lama 71,041
DVDFab Passkey 9.2.0.0 Updated! 8 hr dvdlover 1
Access: Invalid database object 8 hr Logical 3
Eleaf iKonn 220 with Ello Kit, 2A Charge, Power... 9 hr luckyluckyluke 1
200-150 Exam Questions - CCNA 200-150 Exam Dump... 9 hr Axel-Crosby 2
News Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to... 21 hr Privacy Pi 1
Dark Millions : Private Carding Forum (Feb '15) Wed pound5 14
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Al Franken
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,790 • Total comments across all topics: 281,440,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC