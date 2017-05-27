Uber CEO's mother dies in boating acc...

Uber CEO's mother dies in boating accident: 'Unspeakable tragedy'

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick's parents were involved in a boating accident on Friday that killed his mother and left his father badly injured. The company, in a statement on Saturday, called the incident an "unspeakable tragedy" and said that Kalanick's father remains in a "serious condition."

