Uber CEO's mother dies in boating accident: 'Unspeakable tragedy'
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick's parents were involved in a boating accident on Friday that killed his mother and left his father badly injured. The company, in a statement on Saturday, called the incident an "unspeakable tragedy" and said that Kalanick's father remains in a "serious condition."
