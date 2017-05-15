Trusts sent IT security patch that wo...

Trusts sent IT security patch that would have protected them, says NHS Digital

Health trusts across England were sent details of an IT security patch that would have protected them from the crippling ransomware attack, NHS Digital has said. Large swathes of the NHS have been paralysed by the cyber attack, which hit 200,000 victims in 150 countries around the world.

