Trump, in marquee address to Muslims,...

Trump, in marquee address to Muslims, to urge fight against terror

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Even as his administration fights for its travel ban from several Muslim-majority countries, President Donald Trump is using the nation that is home to Islam's holiest site as a backdrop to call for Muslim unity in the fight against terrorism. Trump's Sunday speech, the centerpiece of his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, will address the leaders of 50 Muslim-majority countries to cast the challenge of extremism as a "battle between good and evil" and urge Arab leaders to "drive out the terrorists from your places of worship," according to a draft of the speech obtained by The Associated Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 2 min Subduction Zone 69,482
News Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space 2 hr Suezanne 6
News Strange signals from space and black holes: Ast... 4 hr Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 4
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 22 hr SoE 14,076
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... Fri Christian Taliban 3
Geekvape Medusa Reborn, Quick Access System, Up... Fri luckyluckyluke 1
Vaporesso Revenger TC Kit, RCT Function, 2A Qui... Thu luckyluckyluke 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,829 • Total comments across all topics: 281,180,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC