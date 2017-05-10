Toronto school board cuts off Wi-Fi a...

Toronto school board cuts off Wi-Fi access to Snapchat, Instagram and Netflix

Canada's largest school board is blocking those using its Wi-Fi from accessing Snapchat, Instagram and Netflix, which it says are bogging down the network. The Toronto District School Board says the social media apps and movie streaming site account for 20 per cent of the network's daily activity.

