Tiger Woods' DUI arrest inspires mean jokes, then sympathy
Tiger Eldrick Woods appears in a booking photo released by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., May 29, 2017. Tiger Eldrick Woods appears in a booking photo released by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., May 29, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 min
|u196533dm
|70,944
|Dark Millions : Private Carding Forum (Feb '15)
|11 hr
|greatthings
|13
|DVDFab 10 for Linux version has been released!
|14 hr
|dvdlover
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|16 hr
|Tammy Roth
|723
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|Tue
|nanoanomaly
|14,169
|North Korea fires missile into waters off Japan
|Mon
|sarahgad
|1
|The AI fight is escalating: This is the IT gian...
|May 28
|Julzee111
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC