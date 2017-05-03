This robot can 3D print a building in...

This robot can 3D print a building in 14 hours

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have created a robotic system that built the basic structure of a building in less than 14 hours. The dome-like structure is 50 feet in diameter and 12 feet high.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 1 hr VetnorsGate 13,912
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 3 hr Science 68,034
Ijoy Capatin, the Most Compact Dual 20700 Batte... 21 hr REAL American 2
How to Recover Lost Photos from Samsung J1/J2/J... Tue Jmascer 5
SMOK STICK V8 Starter Kit with TFV8 Big Baby Ta... Tue vaporl 1
Kangertech K-Pin Starter Kit-2000mAh released Tue bettyw 1
Recover Deleted text Messages from iPhone with ... (Mar '14) Tue Natalie_33 28
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,125 • Total comments across all topics: 280,757,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC