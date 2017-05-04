The Navy thinks this incredible VR video game can make...
The US Military is testing out new technology that uses virtual reality to help give machine-gunners an edge. The prototype was built by the Navy's Battlespace Exploitation of Mixed Reality Lab.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|22 min
|Science
|68,127
|Envii Terra RTA,300W Hot Vape, 8 Coils, Superb ...
|6 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|Geekvape Peerless Special Edition, Stailess Ste...
|7 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|8 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|58
|NYCEDC Selects Industry Leader TechShop to Oper... (Oct '16)
|12 hr
|jamessusan104
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|14 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|Did You Get A Weird Invitation To Edit A Google...
|14 hr
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|1
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|17 hr
|positronium
|13,936
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC