The iconic white plastic MacBook is n...

The iconic white plastic MacBook is now obsolete

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Apple said on Monday that a few of its older Mac laptops are now obsolete, which means that Apple won't fix them anymore One of the laptops that Apple declared obsolete is its last plastic MacBook, which was released in 2010, according to MacRumors . Apple typically declares products obsolete when they were discontinued more than 7 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 2 hr Subduction Zone 67,934
Kangertech K-Pin Starter Kit-2000mAh released 5 hr bettyw 1
Recover Deleted text Messages from iPhone with ... (Mar '14) 5 hr Natalie_33 28
What a beautiful kit! SMOK STICK V8 CARBON FIBE... 7 hr Vapesourcing1 1
INNOKIN ITASTE KROMA, Ultra-Compact 72mm design... 11 hr Vapesourcing1 1
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... 15 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 55
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 16 hr VetnorsGate 13,866
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,094 • Total comments across all topics: 280,715,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC