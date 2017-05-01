The iconic white plastic MacBook is now obsolete
Apple said on Monday that a few of its older Mac laptops are now obsolete, which means that Apple won't fix them anymore One of the laptops that Apple declared obsolete is its last plastic MacBook, which was released in 2010, according to MacRumors . Apple typically declares products obsolete when they were discontinued more than 7 years ago.
