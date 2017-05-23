The AI fight is escalating: This is the IT giants' next move
Artificial intelligence is where the competition is in IT, with Microsoft and Google both parading powerful, always-available AI tools for the enterprise at their respective developer conferences, Build and I/O, in May. It's not just about work: AI software can now play chess, go, and some retro video games better than any human -- and even drive a car better than many of us. These superhuman performances, albeit in narrow fields, are all possible thanks to the application of decades of AI research -- research that is increasingly, as at Build and I/O, making it out of the lab and into the real world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|9 min
|Endofdays
|69,969
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|12 min
|positronium
|14,096
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|1 hr
|Casey
|720
|Free get the TuneFab Apple Music Converter
|7 hr
|vicccky
|1
|__POPE Offers 'World Plan' :: MARK of the BEAST__
|11 hr
|NewsYTube
|1
|DVDFab Summertime Super Deals-Save 50% on the 4...
|Wed
|dvdlover
|1
|Dark Millions : Private Carding Forum (Feb '15)
|Tue
|VLAD
|11
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC