Techfest programme expands to RGU

Aberdeen's annual science festival TechFest has launched its most exciting and ambitious programme yet for nursery and school pupils, including a new home in bigger premises at Robert Gordon University. The festival's Early Years and Primary Programme and the Activity Weekend will take place at RGU at Garthdee, while the public programme will continue to feature venues across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

