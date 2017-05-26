Take A Look Inside Disney's New 'Pandora: The World of Avatar'
Its bioluminescent alien world unfolded around the audience with an immersive 3-D I hadn't thought possible, even as a lifelong cinephile. As the credits rolled, I walked out of the theater eight years ago in a giddy haze, determined to see it again as soon as possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|46 min
|replaytime
|70,346
|If FBI wants to talk to Jared Kushner about Rus...
|3 hr
|commenters
|2
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|5 hr
|nanoanomaly
|14,154
|Access: Invalid database object
|13 hr
|cooke66
|1
|60W Digiflavor WildFire TC Kit, Compact size, U...
|23 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|DVDFab Passkey 9.1.1.8 Updated!
|Fri
|dvdlover
|1
|Desire Mad Dog RDTA Mech Kit, Luxury Design, Se...
|Fri
|luckyluckyluke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC