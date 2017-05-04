Supply chain attack hits Mac users of...

Supply chain attack hits Mac users of HandBrake video converter app

Hackers compromised a download server for HandBrake, a popular open-source program for converting video files, and used it to distribute a macOS version of the application that contained malware. The HandBrake development team posted a security warning on the project's website and support forum on Saturday, alerting Mac users who downloaded and installed the program from May 2 to May 6 to check their computers for malware.

