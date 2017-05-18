Study cites significant challenge in ...

Study cites significant challenge in detecting terrorism financing in crowdfunds

16 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Canada's money-laundering watchdog is studying the use of crowdfunding platforms by suspected terrorists and says in an internal study that the reporting protocol poses a "significant challenge" in trying to identify such transactions. The Fintrac report, obtained by The Canadian Press through an Access to Information request, says there is a lack of information available in electronic fund transfer reports on contributors to crowdfunding campaigns.

