Stocks Climb in Korea, Japan; Dollar Reverses Loss: Markets Wrap

16 hrs ago

Stocks in Japan and South Korea climbed amid low trading volume and the dollar erased losses as Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams said the economy is strong enough to withstand three or four interest rate increases this year. The Kospi index headed for a fresh record and Tokyo shares were buoyed as the yen gave up early gains.

Chicago, IL

