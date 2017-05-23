Steve Jobs to Kick Off Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference
CUPERTINO, California-March 21, 2000-AppleA CEO Steve Jobs will deliver the opening keynote address at this year's Worldwide Developer Conference , which takes place May 15-19 at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California. "This conference will be the most important event of the year for Mac OS X developer and marketers," said Steve Jobs, Apple's CEO.
