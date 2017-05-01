SpaceX launches top-secret spy satell...

SpaceX launches top-secret spy satellite for US government

The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket lifted off Monday morning from its NASA-leased pad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It hoisted a classified satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office.

