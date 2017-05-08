Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Garena raises $550 mln, rebrands as Sea
May 8 Southeast Asia-focused e-commerce startup Garena Interactive Holding Ltd renamed itself Sea Ltd on Monday and said it had raised $550 million to expand in key markets such as Indonesia. The fundraising by Sea comes amid a flurry of similar deals in the region as competition for a share of Southeast Asia's biggest e-commerce market Indonesia intensifies, with more people in the 250-million strong nation gaining access to the Internet.
