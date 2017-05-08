Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Garen...

Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Garena raises $550 mln, rebrands as Sea

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

May 8 Southeast Asia-focused e-commerce startup Garena Interactive Holding Ltd renamed itself Sea Ltd on Monday and said it had raised $550 million to expand in key markets such as Indonesia. The fundraising by Sea comes amid a flurry of similar deals in the region as competition for a share of Southeast Asia's biggest e-commerce market Indonesia intensifies, with more people in the 250-million strong nation gaining access to the Internet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Play Apple Music on Chromecast 1 hr Vicccky 1
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 hr Subduction Zone 68,350
SMOK i200 mod with TFV8 Big baby Full Kit | Fir... 1 hr newssnowss 1
150W Envii Loch Ness TC Mod, Ergonomic Design, ... 3 hr luckyluckyluke 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 4 hr nanoanomaly 13,966
Eleaf iStick Pico 25 with ELLO Full Kit offici... 6 hr bettyw 1
Digiflavor Pilgrim GTA Tank, Single & Dual Coil... 6 hr luckyluckyluke 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,170 • Total comments across all topics: 280,879,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC