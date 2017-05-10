SoftBank's profit zooms on Sprint turnaround
Japanese internet, robot and solar company SoftBank Group is reporting a 12-fold climb in quarterly profit, boosted by a turnaround at its U.S. mobile unit Sprint, which had dragged earning previously. Tokyo-based SoftBank reported Wednesday January-March profit of 580.5 billion yen , up dramatically from 45.2 billion yen the same period the previous year.
