Sierra LaMar: Prosecutor says death only a oejust penaltya for missing girla s killer

7 hrs ago

The prosecution wrapped up its case for the death penalty Tuesday for the man convicted of murdering missing Morgan Hill teen Sierra LaMar, arguing it is the only penalty that can capture the horror of the 15-year-old's final moments. "Justice is not served by a minimal penalty," Prosecutor David Boyd told the jury in Santa Clara County Superior Court that convicted Antolin Garcia-Torres of Sierra's murder earlier this month.

Chicago, IL

