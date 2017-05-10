Seven hospitals affected by cyber attack still in need of support
Seven hospitals were still unable to accept emergency patients two days after a global cyber attack brought down dozens of NHS systems. Dr Anne Rainsberry, NHS incident director, said: "We have been working with 47 organisations providing urgent and emergency care who have been infected to varying degrees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Borehamwood and Elstree Times.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|3 min
|Extreme Ways
|69,023
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|5 hr
|VetnorsGate
|14,062
|what the hell is 973 eht namuh 973?! (Nov '14)
|May 12
|TheModernAristotle
|29
|The profile is not configured
|May 12
|neilbatt9977
|2
|200-105 Dumps - CCNA Routing & Switching 200-10...
|May 12
|Anonymous
|1
|200-150 Exam Questions - CCNA 200-150 Exam Dump...
|May 12
|Anonymous
|1
|How to Play Apple Music on Chromecast
|May 11
|simones
|2
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC