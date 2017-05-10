Scientists Discover Root Cause of Gra...

Scientists Discover Root Cause of Gray, Balding Hair

UT Southwestern Medical Center researchers, while studying tumors, have identified the cells that cause hair to turn gray findings that could one day help identify possible treatments for balding and hair graying. Scientists in North Texas have identified the cells that cause hair to turn gray and to go bald - findings that could one day help identify possible treatments.

