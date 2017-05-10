Russian Interior Ministry hit by cyber attack
Agency spokeswoman Irina Volk said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies that Friday's cyber attacks hit about 1,000 computers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Knutsford Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|7 hr
|Subduction Zone
|68,760
|what the hell is 973 eht namuh 973?! (Nov '14)
|12 hr
|TheModernAristotle
|29
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|15 hr
|SoE
|14,018
|The profile is not configured
|21 hr
|neilbatt9977
|2
|200-105 Dumps - CCNA Routing & Switching 200-10...
|22 hr
|testtech
|1
|200-150 Exam Questions - CCNA 200-150 Exam Dump...
|22 hr
|testtech
|1
|How to Play Apple Music on Chromecast
|Thu
|simones
|2
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC