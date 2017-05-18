Robots, rappelling, rifles: Showcase of special ops gadgets
The Special Operations Forces Industry Conference is held in Tampa, Florida every year, and it's like a supermarket for special forces. TAMPA, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|8 min
|Science
|69,376
|Strange signals from space and black holes: Ast...
|2 hr
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|3 hr
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Geekvape Medusa Reborn, Quick Access System, Up...
|20 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|Vaporesso Revenger TC Kit, RCT Function, 2A Qui...
|23 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|220W SMOK T-Priv TC kit, Hollow out Design, Big...
|23 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|CASTING! Young people passionate about STEM ind...
|Thu
|wykldside
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC