Robots, rappelling, rifles: Showcase ...

Robots, rappelling, rifles: Showcase of special ops gadgets

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

The Special Operations Forces Industry Conference is held in Tampa, Florida every year, and it's like a supermarket for special forces. TAMPA, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 8 min Science 69,376
News Strange signals from space and black holes: Ast... 2 hr Spotted Girl 3
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... 3 hr Christian Taliban 3
Geekvape Medusa Reborn, Quick Access System, Up... 20 hr luckyluckyluke 1
Vaporesso Revenger TC Kit, RCT Function, 2A Qui... 23 hr luckyluckyluke 1
220W SMOK T-Priv TC kit, Hollow out Design, Big... 23 hr luckyluckyluke 1
CASTING! Young people passionate about STEM ind... Thu wykldside 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,898 • Total comments across all topics: 281,138,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC