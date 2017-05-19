Robots could kill another 6 million r...

Robots could kill another 6 million retail jobs

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: CNN

Between 6 million to 7.5 million existing jobs are at risk of being replaced over the course of the next 10 years by some form of automation, according to a new study this week from by financial services firm Cornerstone Capital Group. That represents at least 38% of the current retail work force, which consists of 16 million workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 4 hr Subduction Zone 69,404
News Strange signals from space and black holes: Ast... 16 hr Spotted Girl 3
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... 17 hr Christian Taliban 3
Geekvape Medusa Reborn, Quick Access System, Up... Fri luckyluckyluke 1
Vaporesso Revenger TC Kit, RCT Function, 2A Qui... Thu luckyluckyluke 1
220W SMOK T-Priv TC kit, Hollow out Design, Big... Thu luckyluckyluke 1
CASTING! Young people passionate about STEM ind... Thu wykldside 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,689 • Total comments across all topics: 281,152,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC