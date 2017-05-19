Robots could kill another 6 million retail jobs
Between 6 million to 7.5 million existing jobs are at risk of being replaced over the course of the next 10 years by some form of automation, according to a new study this week from by financial services firm Cornerstone Capital Group. That represents at least 38% of the current retail work force, which consists of 16 million workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|4 hr
|Subduction Zone
|69,404
|Strange signals from space and black holes: Ast...
|16 hr
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|17 hr
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Geekvape Medusa Reborn, Quick Access System, Up...
|Fri
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|Vaporesso Revenger TC Kit, RCT Function, 2A Qui...
|Thu
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|220W SMOK T-Priv TC kit, Hollow out Design, Big...
|Thu
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|CASTING! Young people passionate about STEM ind...
|Thu
|wykldside
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC