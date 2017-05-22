Review: 'Apollo 8' tells thrilling story of moon mission
In "Apollo 8: The Thrilling Story of the First Mission to the Moon," author Jeffrey Kluger takes readers inside the capsule of the Apollo 8 mission, the first one to journey to the moon and back, which paved the way for the Apollo 11 mission less than seven months later. Kluger takes a fly-on-the-wall approach to the beginning of the American space race, showcasing the various men who would become astronauts.
