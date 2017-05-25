Republican Gianforte wins Montana ele...

Republican Gianforte wins Montana election one night after being charged with assault

Republican Greg Gianforte, right, welcomes Donald Trump Jr. onto the stage at a rally on May 11, 2017, in East Helena, Mont. Gianforte won Montana's only U.S. House seat on Thursday, May 25, despite being charged a day earlier with assault after witnesses said he grabbed a reporter by the neck and threw him to the ground.

