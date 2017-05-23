Reports Fourth Quarter Profit of $66 Million
CUPERTINO, California-October 17, 2001-AppleA today announced financial results for its fiscal 2001 fourth quarter ended September 29, 2001. For the quarter, the Company posted a net profit of $66 million, or $.19 per diluted share.
