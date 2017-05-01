Public clouds are calling to IT engineers -- and their wallets
Less than one-fifth of enterprise IT assets are in the cloud, but it looks like more are on the way. One-third of data-center professionals and IT practitioners plan to deploy workloads in the cloud in the next year, according to a survey by the Uptime Institute, an advisory group focused on improving critical infrastructure.
