PSNI working to ensure hospitals aren't taken down by ransomware cyber-attack

A computer at Greater Preston CCG as the NHS is investigating "an issue with IT" amid reports of a cyber attack on its systems. Photo credit: @fendifille/Twitter/PA Wire The PSNI's top cyber security specialist, Detective Chief Inspector Douglas Grant, says the force has enlisted the help of experts to ensure local hospitals are resilient enough to deal with large scale ransomware cyber-attacks like the one that took down NHS computer networks across England and Wales on Friday.

