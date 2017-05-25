Politicians must get a grip on tech if they want a great Britain
"THE Britain that is going to be forged in the white heat of this revolution will be no place for restrictive practices or for outdated measures." So said Harold Wilson in 1963, urging Britons to embrace science and technology to ensure "the future greatness of our country"; his message helped the Labour party win the 1964 general election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Scientist.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|13 min
|15th Dalai Lama
|70,781
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|1 hr
|nanoanomaly
|14,169
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|4 hr
|Lynda Shafer
|722
|North Korea fires missile into waters off Japan
|9 hr
|sarahgad
|1
|The AI fight is escalating: This is the IT gian...
|Sun
|Julzee111
|1
|If FBI wants to talk to Jared Kushner about Rus...
|Sun
|spud
|3
|Access: Invalid database object
|Sun
|RMcKee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC