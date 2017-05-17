Pc doesnt turn on with gpu on the pcie 16 slot but work...1
Mobo gigabyte ga-ab350m-d3h Ram hyperx savage 8gb 2400hz 12cl Gpu gtx650 2gb Cpu ryzen 5 1500x Psu huntkey vpower 450w, 550w max What could be causing the issue? I know the performance diff isnt much but i would like to know none the less, thanks for the help in advance! You may have a bent CPU pin which happens to correlate with the x16 - would be unlucky, but it's certainly possible. I would reseat the CPU initially, and clear the CMOS.
