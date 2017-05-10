Patients urged to avoid A&E after NHS...

Patients urged to avoid A&E after NHS hit by major ransomware cyber attack

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

NHS Digital said 16 organisations within the health service had seen their IT systems affected as of 3.30pm by a ransomware attack, using malware called "Wanna Decryptor". An NHS Digital spokesman said: "At this stage we do not have any evidence that patient data has been accessed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what the hell is 973 eht namuh 973?! (Nov '14) 1 hr TheModernAristotle 29
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 4 hr SoE 14,018
The profile is not configured 10 hr neilbatt9977 2
200-105 Dumps - CCNA Routing & Switching 200-10... 11 hr testtech 1
200-150 Exam Questions - CCNA 200-150 Exam Dump... 11 hr testtech 1
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 13 hr Dogen 68,758
How to Play Apple Music on Chromecast 18 hr simones 2
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,872 • Total comments across all topics: 280,965,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC