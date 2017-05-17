Patients no longer being turned away from A&E departments after cyber attack
Patients are no longer being turned away from A&E departments after a global cyber-attack caused IT problems at various NHS sites across the country last week. Restrictions have been put in places at various hospitals over the past week, after more than 300,000 computers in 150 countries were infected with the WannaCry ransomware virus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|16 min
|Subduction Zone
|69,156
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|46 min
|0smius
|14,075
|Creative Thinking
|2 hr
|Lolapatterson
|1
|New lifetime GPS tracking for old sex offenders...
|6 hr
|Geri
|1
|Federal appeals court upholds Google trademark
|10 hr
|CodeTalker
|1
|Aspire Breeze - Vape Pod Design, MTL Vape, U-te...
|16 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|Limitless Reactor Subohm Tank, Unique Integrate...
|22 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC