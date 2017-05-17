Patients no longer being turned away ...

Patients no longer being turned away from A&E departments after cyber attack

14 hrs ago Read more: Watford Observer

Patients are no longer being turned away from A&E departments after a global cyber-attack caused IT problems at various NHS sites across the country last week. Restrictions have been put in places at various hospitals over the past week, after more than 300,000 computers in 150 countries were infected with the WannaCry ransomware virus.

