Ousted Oculus founder Palmer Luckey s...

Ousted Oculus founder Palmer Luckey says he felt restrained at...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In his first interview since leaving Facebook in late March , Oculus cofounder Palmer Luckey said he felt restrained while working for the social network, which acquired his virtual reality startup for $3 billion in 2014. 24-year-old Luckey was sidelined at Facebook last year after it was revealed that he had secretly funded a Conservative group whose aim was to create viral, anti-Hillary Clinton memes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The profile is not configured 1 hr neilbatt9977 2
200-105 Dumps - CCNA Routing & Switching 200-10... 2 hr testtech 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 2 hr 0smius 14,012
200-150 Exam Questions - CCNA 200-150 Exam Dump... 2 hr testtech 1
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 4 hr Dogen 68,758
How to Play Apple Music on Chromecast 9 hr simones 2
News Balmoral Show: Fidget spinners craze gripping y... 9 hr Marcavage s Emission 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,032 • Total comments across all topics: 280,956,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC