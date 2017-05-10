Ousted Oculus founder Palmer Luckey says he felt restrained at...
In his first interview since leaving Facebook in late March , Oculus cofounder Palmer Luckey said he felt restrained while working for the social network, which acquired his virtual reality startup for $3 billion in 2014. 24-year-old Luckey was sidelined at Facebook last year after it was revealed that he had secretly funded a Conservative group whose aim was to create viral, anti-Hillary Clinton memes.
