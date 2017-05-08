Oracle hits back at modular Java critics

Oracle hits back at modular Java critics

10 hrs ago

With voting on a module system for Java set to close within the Java community, a high-ranking official at Oracle is again defending the plan amid criticism from Red Hat. Modularity is the main feature in Java 9 , which is due to arrive July 27-if the disagreement over modularization does not hold up the release .

