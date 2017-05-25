One of the greatest chess players of all time, Garry Kasparov,...
Garry Kasparov, one of the greatest chess players of all time, is famous for his pair of faceoffs against the IBM supercomputer Deep Blue. Kasparov won the first match against the computer, 4-2, in 1996, but lost in the rematch, 3½-2½, in 1997.
