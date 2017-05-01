Oklahoma author awarded ownership of ...

Oklahoma author awarded ownership of microfilm lunar Bibles

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

An Oklahoma judge has awarde... . FILE - In this Tuesday, April 18, 2017 file photo, Carol Mersch holds a copy of a microfilm Bible that flew in orbit around the moon on Apollo 13 during an interview in her home in Tulsa, Okla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ijoy Capatin, the Most Compact Dual 20700 Batte... 2 hr luckyluckyluke 1
How to Recover Lost Photos from Samsung J1/J2/J... 2 hr Jmascer 5
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 4 hr VetnorsGate 13,894
SMOK STICK V8 Starter Kit with TFV8 Big Baby Ta... 5 hr vaporl 1
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 5 hr Aura Mytha 67,963
Kangertech K-Pin Starter Kit-2000mAh released Tue bettyw 1
Recover Deleted text Messages from iPhone with ... (Mar '14) Tue Natalie_33 28
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,474 • Total comments across all topics: 280,734,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC