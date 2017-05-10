Nvidia's Volta-based DGX-1 supercomputer puts 400 servers in a box
You won't need to buy a rack of 400 servers if you have one high-powered Nvidia DGX-1 supercomputer with a Volta GPU sitting on your desktop. The DGX-1 supercomputer -- which looks like a regular rack server -- gets most of its computing power from eight Tesla V100 GPUs.
