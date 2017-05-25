Nowcasting may help forecast big eart...

Nowcasting may help forecast big earthquakes in 53 major cities

The ground can start shaking under your feet with almost no warning. Earthquakes have proven nearly impossible to forecast so far, but a technique borrowed from economics and finance can now help us estimate how high the risk is.

