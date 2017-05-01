Not sure what to wear? Amazona s algorithms may help
The technology and retailing behemoth on Wednesday unveiled a voice-controlled camera, the Echo Look, and an app that recommends which of two outfits is best, using fashion specialists' advice and algorithms that check for the latest trends. Amazon is working to make its voice assistant Alexa, which competes with Apple Inc's Siri, an indispensable feature of people's lives: from playing music to helping someone cook, and now to helping someone dress.
