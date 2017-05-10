No joke: Linux is coming to Microsoft's app store
Microsoft just announced that three different versions of the free Linux operating system - Ubuntu, Suse, and Fedora - are coming to the Windows Store, the app market in Windows 10. It sounds weird, but it makes perfect sense. In early 2016, Microsoft announced the Windows Subsystem for Linux , a way for developers to use full versions of Linux within Windows 10 itself.
