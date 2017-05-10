NHS cyber attack: What is Wanna Decry...

NHS cyber attack: What is Wanna Decryptor and how does it work?

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Ilkley Gazette

Wanna Decryptor is a piece of malicious software that encrypts files on a user's computer, blocking them from view and threatening to delete them unless a payment is made. The virus is usually covertly installed on to computers by being hidden within innocent-looking emails containing links, which users are tricked into opening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ilkley Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what the hell is 973 eht namuh 973?! (Nov '14) 1 hr TheModernAristotle 29
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 4 hr SoE 14,018
The profile is not configured 10 hr neilbatt9977 2
200-105 Dumps - CCNA Routing & Switching 200-10... 11 hr testtech 1
200-150 Exam Questions - CCNA 200-150 Exam Dump... 11 hr testtech 1
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 13 hr Dogen 68,758
How to Play Apple Music on Chromecast 18 hr simones 2
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,872 • Total comments across all topics: 280,965,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC