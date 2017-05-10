NHS cyber attack: What is Wanna Decryptor and how does it work?
Wanna Decryptor is a piece of malicious software that encrypts files on a user's computer, blocking them from view and threatening to delete them unless a payment is made. The virus is usually covertly installed on to computers by being hidden within innocent-looking emails containing links, which users are tricked into opening.
