NHS cyber attack hits 13 Scottish health boards
The boards affected by the ransomwear attack are NHS Borders, NHS Dumfries and Galloway, NHS Fife, NHS Forth Valley, NHS Lanarkshire, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Tayside, NHS Western Isles, NHS Highlands, NHS Grampian, NHS Ayrshire and Arran, NHS National Services and the Scottish Ambulance Service The Scottish Government said there was no evidence patient data had been compromised following the attack and there have been no further reported problems. Health Secretary Shona Robison said: "This has been a global cyber-attack which has impacted on countries across the world and clearly any incident of this nature is hugely concerning, but it's important to stress that there is no evidence to suggest patient data has been compromised.
